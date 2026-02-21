Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Down 38% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) fell 38% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.71. Approximately 5,601,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 1,637,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Key Headlines Impacting Northern Dynasty Minerals

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Dynasty Minerals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valuation note: after a sharp pullback some analysts and commentators say NDM’s market capitalization (~C$978M) and share price may understate the long?term value of the Pebble resource, creating a potential value opportunity for long?term, risk?tolerant investors. The company still shows strong liquidity metrics (high quick ratio) but negative earnings. This view argues the pullback has increased upside potential if permitting or legal risk is resolved. A Look At Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM) Valuation After A Sharp Share Price Pullback

Valuation note: after a sharp pullback some analysts and commentators say NDM’s market capitalization (~C$978M) and share price may understate the long?term value of the Pebble resource, creating a potential value opportunity for long?term, risk?tolerant investors. The company still shows strong liquidity metrics (high quick ratio) but negative earnings. This view argues the pullback has increased upside potential if permitting or legal risk is resolved. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal setback: the U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief backing the EPA’s veto of the Pebble Mine, which investors view as strengthening the government’s position against permitting the project. That increases the probability the project will be delayed, blocked, or face prolonged litigation—directly threatening Northern Dynasty’s primary asset valuation and near?term fundraising/partnering prospects. Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

Regulatory/legal setback: the U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief backing the EPA’s veto of the Pebble Mine, which investors view as strengthening the government’s position against permitting the project. That increases the probability the project will be delayed, blocked, or face prolonged litigation—directly threatening Northern Dynasty’s primary asset valuation and near?term fundraising/partnering prospects. Negative Sentiment: Outlook tightened by DOJ support: coverage notes DOJ support focuses investor attention on legal risk and the durability of EPA’s preemptive veto under the Clean Water Act. While appeals or further litigation remain possible, the DOJ brief makes a timely reversal less likely and heightens uncertainty around partner interest, financing, and any near?term value realization. Monitor court filings and any changes in federal/state positions closely. DOJ Support For EPA Veto Puts Northern Dynasty Minerals Outlook In Focus

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$983.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.31.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty’s principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska -based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

