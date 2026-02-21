Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 165.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 625.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $156.12.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

