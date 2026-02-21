Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 15,156 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 115.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.