Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and traded as high as $87.68. Orient Overseas International shares last traded at $87.68, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas International Stock Up 3.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas International Ltd is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with core interests in maritime transport and related logistics services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the group specializes in international container shipping, offering scheduled services across major east–west and north–south trade routes. The company’s operations encompass vessel chartering, container manufacturing, terminal management and intermodal transport solutions.

Founded from roots dating back to the mid-20th century maritime expansion in Asia, Orient Overseas International has grown into a global operator serving ports in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Australasia.

