Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and traded as high as C$6.85. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 22,042 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.95.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$582.07 million, a PE ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.26 million during the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. Research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

