Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,918 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Monster Beverage

Here are the key news stories impacting Monster Beverage this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $88 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling incremental analyst confidence and providing a near?term upside reference for investors. The Fly

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $88 and reiterated a “Buy” rating, signaling incremental analyst confidence and providing a near?term upside reference for investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and previews (Zacks, IBD) expect earnings growth and highlight the company’s momentum, supporting the case for a potential beat when results arrive. Zacks Earnings Preview

Analyst commentary and previews (Zacks, IBD) expect earnings growth and highlight the company’s momentum, supporting the case for a potential beat when results arrive. Positive Sentiment: Technical/broker commentary (Investors.com / IBD) labels MNST as “near buy point” with accelerating growth — a bullish signal for momentum and growth?oriented investors. IBD

Technical/broker commentary (Investors.com / IBD) labels MNST as “near buy point” with accelerating growth — a bullish signal for momentum and growth?oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Monster confirmed it will report Q4 2025 results after the close on Feb. 26 and host an investor call (2 p.m. PT) — a scheduled event that will be the key catalyst for near?term price moves. GlobeNewswire

Monster confirmed it will report Q4 2025 results after the close on Feb. 26 and host an investor call (2 p.m. PT) — a scheduled event that will be the key catalyst for near?term price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes MNST’s tight trading near highs and sets expectations for how investors may react to the earnings print — useful context but outcome?dependent. Yahoo Finance

Market commentary notes MNST’s tight trading near highs and sets expectations for how investors may react to the earnings print — useful context but outcome?dependent. Negative Sentiment: Quiver/other data show significant insider selling (multiple executives sold shares) over recent months — a potential negative signal for sentiment if selling continues. Quiver Quant

Quiver/other data show significant insider selling (multiple executives sold shares) over recent months — a potential negative signal for sentiment if selling continues. Negative Sentiment: Institutional flows show large portfolio moves (notably a big reduction by UBS AM in Q4), which could add selling pressure or volatility around the print. Quiver Quant – Institutional Activity

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.2%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Argus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Featured Articles

