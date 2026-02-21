TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $129.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 56.72%.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

