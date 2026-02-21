Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and traded as high as $32.24. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Indra Sistemas currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

Further Reading

