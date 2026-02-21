BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as high as C$4.28. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.28, with a volume of 59,800 shares traded.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$377.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.64.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB invests in industrial, suburban office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 72 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6 million square feet. People and their stories are at the heart of our success.

