Fellaz (FLZ) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $13.02 million and $3.44 thousand worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Fellaz

Fellaz launched on June 26th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,642,740 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.io. The official message board for Fellaz is medium.com/@fellaz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work. Telegram, Discord, MediumLitepaper”

