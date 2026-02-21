PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.60 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $11.10 thousand worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,996.28 or 0.99726412 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,129,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,129,726.29891283. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.0333291 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $19,575.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

