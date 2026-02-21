GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71.74 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, GICTrade has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $71.74 million and approximately $17.25 thousand worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.72266099 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

