Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.810-0.850 EPS.

Operational and cash inflection: Q4 adjusted operating margin was 19.6% (FY adj. margin 19.0, meeting the 19% floor), Sensata generated record free cash flow of $490M (97% conversion), returned $191M to shareholders and retired $354M of long-term debt, lowering net leverage to 2.7x.

Q4 adjusted operating margin was 19.6% (FY adj. margin 19.0, meeting the 19% floor), Sensata generated record free cash flow of $490M (97% conversion), returned $191M to shareholders and retired $354M of long-term debt, lowering net leverage to 2.7x. Strategic reorganization for growth: The company reorganized into three segments — Automotive (~57% of 2025 revenue), Industrials (~21%), and Aerospace/Defense/Commercial Equipment (~22%) — each with distinct growth mandates and a framework focused on high-volume, platform-driven, mission-critical opportunities (e.g., higher content on PHEV/EREV platforms).

The company reorganized into three segments — Automotive (~57% of 2025 revenue), Industrials (~21%), and Aerospace/Defense/Commercial Equipment (~22%) — each with distinct growth mandates and a framework focused on high-volume, platform-driven, mission-critical opportunities (e.g., higher content on PHEV/EREV platforms). Near-term outlook and guidance: Q4 revenue was $918M (organic +4) while FY revenue was $3.70B (down 6% due to divestitures); Q1 2026 guide: $917–$937M revenue and 18.4%–18.6% adj. operating margin, and management expects low-single-digit revenue growth for 2026 with a targeted ~20 bps of margin expansion while hedging precious metals cost exposure.

Q4 revenue was $918M (organic +4) while FY revenue was $3.70B (down 6% due to divestitures); Q1 2026 guide: $917–$937M revenue and 18.4%–18.6% adj. operating margin, and management expects low-single-digit revenue growth for 2026 with a targeted ~20 bps of margin expansion while hedging precious metals cost exposure. Growth initiatives gaining traction: Industrials showed strength (Q4 organic +8) driven by A2L gas-leak sensors (ramped to ~ $70M in 2025 with >$100M potential), and management has stood up focused teams to pursue data-center opportunities and UAV/defense work that they expect to contribute meaningfully over time.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,421.20. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,289,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,544,000 after acquiring an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,266,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,884,000 after purchasing an additional 242,865 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,009,000 after buying an additional 3,100,927 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after buying an additional 961,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,824,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

