Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.90 and last traded at $186.6450, with a volume of 2345544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $369.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

In other Chevron news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,231.37. This represents a 86.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 534,898 shares of company stock worth $89,543,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,837,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

