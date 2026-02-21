Alpha Services and (ALBKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0282 per share and revenue of $675.9420 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Alpha Services and has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products. It offers working capital facilities; investment banking services, such as corporate financing; management of institutional clients; commercial activities comprising foreign exchange, bonds, derivatives, interbank investments/placements, etc.; and debit and credit cards.

