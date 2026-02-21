BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $9.74. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.7140, with a volume of 53,250 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.
The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.