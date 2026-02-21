BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $9.74. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.7140, with a volume of 53,250 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,064 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 201,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.

The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.

