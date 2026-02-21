HashAI (HASHAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $214.15 Thousand

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. One HashAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 6% higher against the dollar. HashAI has a market cap of $5.55 million and $214.15 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,996.28 or 0.99726412 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,950.37 or 0.99784422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HashAI is medium.com/@officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.0000615 USD and is up 8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $223,776.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.