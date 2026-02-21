Citigroup Inc. Acquires 552,721 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 112.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,721 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $250,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,933,580. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 1.6%

WDAY opened at $137.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.98. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.64 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $280.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.32.

About Workday

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

