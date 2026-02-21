ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $10.00. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 167 shares.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision live biotherapeutics to prevent and treat gastrointestinal infections in both animal and human health markets. The company applies synthetic biology, microbiology and fermentation technologies to engineer proprietary bacterial strains that produce targeted lactic acid and antimicrobial compounds. Its pipeline includes ZB-01, an orally administered therapy for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections in humans, and ZB-02, a feed-additive candidate aimed at reducing Salmonella colonization in poultry.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, ZIVO Bioscience leverages exclusive licensing agreements with academic institutions to advance its lead programs through preclinical and early clinical development.

