Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$172.46 and traded as low as C$122.23. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$124.20, with a volume of 156,600 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Kinaxis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$219.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$153.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$172.46.

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

