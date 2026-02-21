U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $16.91. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 22,080 shares traded.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.9609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 669.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF ( NYSEARCA:SEA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 2.26% of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry. The index provider, Delta Global Indices, LLC, defines the shipping industry to include companies within the business segments of the maritime shipping industry, such as companies deriving revenue from the seaborne transport of dry bulk goods and the leasing and/or operating of tanker ships, container ships, specialty chemical ships and ships that transport liquid natural gas (LNG) or dry bulk goods.

