Darden Wealth Group Inc Buys New Stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT

Darden Wealth Group Inc bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPLT. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $196.49 on Friday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $261.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

