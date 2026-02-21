Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Gibbs Wealth Management

Gibbs Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Gibbs Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gibbs Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its position in Apple by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $264.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.00 and its 200 day moving average is $257.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

