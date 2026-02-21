Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,210,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,753.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,296,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,532.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,238 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 31,122.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,065,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 985,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,724,000 after purchasing an additional 97,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

See Also

