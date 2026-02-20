Syon Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 155.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,054.90. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.