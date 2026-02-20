iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,788 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589,650 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,595.7% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,377,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,352 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,862,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,643 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

