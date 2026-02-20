Syon Capital LLC Acquires 57,071 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 330.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,569,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NU by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after buying an additional 11,567,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NU by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,101,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,788,000 after buying an additional 7,709,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NU by 106.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,691,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,233 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 50,169.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456,177 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NU opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

