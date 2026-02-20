Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Etsy in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Etsy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Etsy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,153,931.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,604.86. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $329,424.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,661,068. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

