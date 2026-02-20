L & S Advisors Inc Has $464,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,581,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

TSLA stock opened at $411.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.21, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.59 and a 200-day moving average of $416.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

