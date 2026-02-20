Wealth Alliance LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,735 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

