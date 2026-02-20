Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $95.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

