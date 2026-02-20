iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $254.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $171.51 and a 12-month high of $262.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.23.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

