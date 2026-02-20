Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $659.95. 479,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $519.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.22. Deere & Company has a one year low of $404.42 and a one year high of $674.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

