Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 24.4% increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MINN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 2,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax. MINN was launched on Mar 12, 2021 and is managed by Mairs & Power.

