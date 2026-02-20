Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 24.4% increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MINN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 2,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $23.03.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.