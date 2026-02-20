Truist Financial Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $105.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.66. 3,204,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 3.36.

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $528,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,230,364.88. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $16,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,478,345.19. This trade represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 950,494 shares of company stock worth $100,127,813. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 609.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,292 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wayfair by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

