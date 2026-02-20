Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $21.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.7%

MLM stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, hitting $680.39. 108,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.29. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $441.95 and a twelve month high of $710.97.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

