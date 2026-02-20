Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Vicor’s conference call:

Vicor delivered a strong 2025 showing with Q4 product revenue of $92.7M and full-year product revenue of $350.3M, plus a $45M patent litigation settlement that helped produce $118.6M net income and $2.61 diluted EPS , a sharp improvement vs. 2024.

Vicor delivered a strong 2025 showing with Q4 product revenue of $92.7M and full-year product revenue of $350.3M, plus a $45M patent litigation settlement that helped produce and , a sharp improvement vs. 2024. $57.4M in 2025 royalty revenue (excluding the settlement) and an active IP enforcement program — including a new ITC investigation — position licensing as a rapidly expanding revenue stream, with management forecasting the potential for “ hundreds of millions ” in licensing over time (timing uncertain).

in 2025 royalty revenue (excluding the settlement) and an active IP enforcement program — including a new ITC investigation — position licensing as a rapidly expanding revenue stream, with management forecasting the potential for “ ” in licensing over time (timing uncertain). Bookings are accelerating (Q4 book?to?bill >1.2 and one?year backlog up 15.8% to $176.9M ), and management says the Andover chip fab can support roughly a $1B product run?rate, prompting plans for a second fab or outsourced partners with incremental capex in the roughly $20M–$90M range.

Bookings are accelerating (Q4 book?to?bill >1.2 and one?year backlog up 15.8% to ), and management says the Andover chip fab can support roughly a product run?rate, prompting plans for a second fab or outsourced partners with incremental capex in the roughly $20M–$90M range. Management will not provide quarterly guidance, and Q4 results were affected by timing items and a sizable tax benefit (quarterly effective tax rate of -142%), so investors should treat some 2025 comparatives as influenced by one?time accounting and royalty timing effects.

Vicor Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of VICR stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.84. 686,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.90. Vicor has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $215,339.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,708,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,225,520.68. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 126,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 969.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

