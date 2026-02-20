WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 752,837 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

WT Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 752,837 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.8% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $125,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.6% during the third quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 378,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 133,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 288,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 81,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 100.0% in the third quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.45. 937,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,117,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $326.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $380.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

