Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $300.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $258.83 and last traded at $258.22, with a volume of 591534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.30.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

