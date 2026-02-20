Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on Wayfair in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.
In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $528,882.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,364.88. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,377.51. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 950,494 shares of company stock worth $100,127,813 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted EPS of $0.85 and revenue of $3.34B, topping consensus and marking the company’s first annual sales gain since 2020 — a clear sign revenue momentum is returning. Wayfair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability improvement: Adjusted earnings beat estimates and the company narrowed losses year-over-year, supporting the case that operating leverage is returning as volumes rise. Wayfair Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: CFO highlights physical expansion: CFO Kate Gulliver said Wayfair is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint as foot traffic and demand grow — a strategic growth channel but one that brings upfront costs. Wayfair CFO on growing brick-and-mortar business
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader narrative and partnerships under review: Analysts and coverage pieces note valuation and strategic items (including partnerships/AI mentions) that could matter longer term but are not the immediate driver. Wayfair Valuation Check As Earnings, Affirm Expansion And Google AI Deal Draw Investor Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotions and inventory deals are visible (warehouse clearouts, big discounts) — good for clearing stock and demand but signal promotional pressure on gross margins. Wayfair warehouse clearout sale
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned investments could pressure margins: Wayfair signaled that planned expansion and investments (stores, marketing, fulfillment) may narrow near-term margins, worrying profit-focused investors. Wayfair warns investment plans could pressure margins
- Negative Sentiment: Active-customer growth flagged as a concern: Despite beats, commentary and some metrics pointed to weaker active-customer trends, prompting investor anxiety about sustainable customer growth and future revenue momentum. Highly Shorted Wayfair Sinks As Active Customer Decline Raises Red Flags
- Negative Sentiment: One-time items weighed on reported profit: Coverage notes a debt-extinguishment loss and an unexpected net-loss swing in the quarter that clouded headline profitability despite the adjusted beats. Wayfair Beats Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling Sharply.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.
Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.
