Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on Wayfair in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.17.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 5.1%

Insider Activity

W traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.66. 3,204,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 3.36. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $528,882.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 106,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,364.88. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,377.51. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 950,494 shares of company stock worth $100,127,813 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.