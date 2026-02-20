First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 0.7% increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.87. 3,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a P/E ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 0.25.
