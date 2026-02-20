First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 0.7% increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.87. 3,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a P/E ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 0.25.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.