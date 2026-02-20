First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a 0.7% increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.87. 3,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a P/E ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.