Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 4.0% increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Newmont has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $120.21. 4,023,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,784,921. Newmont has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Newmont reported $2.52 EPS and $6.82B revenue, topping estimates and delivering record free cash flow, which supports cash returns and valuation upside. Read More.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

