Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 4.0% increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Newmont has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.
Newmont Stock Performance
Shares of Newmont stock traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $120.21. 4,023,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,784,921. Newmont has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.40.
Newmont News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Newmont reported $2.52 EPS and $6.82B revenue, topping estimates and delivering record free cash flow, which supports cash returns and valuation upside. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Management announced an increased quarterly dividend and an enhanced capital?allocation framework (supports shareholder returns). The dividend was raised to $0.261 per share and the company emphasized disciplined use of cash. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO trimmed its price target from $145 to $140 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest downgrade to upside expectations, not a change in sentiment.
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported mineral reserves fell to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year?end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024, primarily because of asset divestments rather than operating deterioration; that reduces the reserve base but was largely structural. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s 2026 guidance was cautious relative to the blowout quarter; the market interpreted guidance as limiting near?term upside, which cooled the post?earnings rally. Read More.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.
Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.