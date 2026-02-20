Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 11,527 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 358.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AbbVie by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after buying an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.08. The stock had a trading volume of 415,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

