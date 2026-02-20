Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 11,527 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 358.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AbbVie by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,722,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after buying an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.08. The stock had a trading volume of 415,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approves the all?oral combination of VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) and acalabrutinib for previously untreated CLL — a first?in?class, fixed?duration regimen supported by Phase 3 AMPLIFY data. This expands AbbVie’s addressable hematology market, could drive incremental high?margin sales and offers a differentiated product profile (time off therapy). U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approves Combination Treatment of VENCLEXTA® (venetoclax) and Acalabrutinib for Previously Untreated Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting the FDA approval frames the combo as potentially setting a new standard for slow?growing blood cancers, highlighting improved three?year outcomes versus chemo and the commercial upside if physicians adopt an oral, fixed?duration approach. FDA Approval For AbbVie/AstraZeneca’s Combination Treatment Could Set New Standard For Slow Growing Blood Cancer
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.73/share (ex?div April 15) — reinforces AbbVie’s income profile (Dividend King status) and supports the stock’s appeal to yield?focused investors. AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: VOLITE skin?quality trial completion update suggests progress in AbbVie’s dermatology pipeline (potential incremental indications/label expansion), a longer?term earnings catalyst if follow?up data are positive. AbbVie’s VOLITE Skin Quality Trial Completion: What It Means for ABBV Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Company launched a healthcare?innovation podcast (“The Persistence Lab”) — useful for brand/ stakeholder engagement but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals. AbbVie heads to ‘The Persistence Lab’ in new podcast highlighting healthcare innovation
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor pieces encouraging a reassessment of AbbVie’s post?Humira pipeline highlight progress but are mixed on timing and magnitude of offset to Humira’s legacy revenues — suggests potential upside if execution continues but not guaranteed. Should AbbVie’s (ABBV) Post-Humira Pipeline Progress Prompt a Fresh Look From Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore trimmed its price target slightly (from $232 to $228) and flagged that Tremfya’s market?share gains may not translate into strong long?term earnings growth — this analyst caution can weigh on sentiment given AbbVie’s recent valuation and investor focus on growth after Humira. Evercore Notes AbbVie Inc.’s (ABBV) Tremfya Gains Market Share, But Future Earnings Growth May Be Limited
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.79.
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
