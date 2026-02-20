SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.41. 209,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Institutional Trading of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 100,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF in the second quarter worth $1,674,000.

About SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF

The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are Sharia-compliant. SPUS was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

