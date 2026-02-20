Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.10%.

Q4 revenue was $63.4M (+17% YoY) with a record gross margin of 73.3% and operating income of $2.3M; full?year revenue was $239M and free cash flow grew 24%, signaling profitable scaling.

Shares of NYSE WEAV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 923,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,886. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $406.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other Weave Communications news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $66,247.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 527,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,408.95. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 27.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed 17% year?over?year revenue growth, revenue of $63.4M (slightly above consensus) and EPS of $0.03 (in line) along with company statements of record gross margins and operating income — signals of improving unit economics. Weave Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

WEAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weave Communications from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Weave Communications is a technology company that provides integrated communications and customer management solutions tailored for small- to medium-sized local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company developed a cloud-based platform that unifies voice calling, business texting, appointment reminders and payment processing within a single interface.

The platform’s core offerings include a unified business phone system, two-way texting, automated appointment and recall reminders, secure payment acceptance and a basic customer relationship management module.

