High Liner Foods (HLNFF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect High Liner Foods to post earnings of $0.1833 per share and revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood products. Headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, the company supplies retailers, foodservice distributors and industrial customers with a wide range of premium seafood offerings. Its product portfolio includes branded and private-label items such as fillets, battered and breaded seafood, appetizers, entrées and fully prepared meals featuring species like pollock, haddock, cod, salmon, shrimp and scallops.

The company operates primarily through two business segments: Retail and Foodservice.

