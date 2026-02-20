Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 5,752 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,023.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,055.22 and its 200-day moving average is $913.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market cap of $965.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

