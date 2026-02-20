Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Edwin Reisz Sells 60,769 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Edwin Reisz sold 60,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $438,144.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,447,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,433,280.97. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 127,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Key Headlines Impacting Aveanna Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi?million?dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short?selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Neutral Sentiment: Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.)

Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Negative Sentiment: Coverage/analysis noting the drop: independent commentary flagged the same insider selling as the primary reason for a recent ~5.7% pullback, reinforcing market attention on the sales. AAII Article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

