Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 30,131 Shares

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 30,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $705,969.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,637,774 shares in the company, valued at $38,373,044.82. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 19,050 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $451,866.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,163 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $288,749.62.

Mastercraft Boat Stock Performance

Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 5.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price target on Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Mastercraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company’s portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

