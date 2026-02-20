Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) CEO Jeff Shaner Sells 119,884 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff Shaner sold 119,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $917,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,992,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,895,815.05. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeff Shaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Jeff Shaner sold 173,225 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $1,248,952.25.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jeff Shaner sold 168,800 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,245,744.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Jeff Shaner sold 29,357 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $230,452.45.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Jeff Shaner sold 27,674 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $226,373.32.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Jeff Shaner sold 27,929 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $233,486.44.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.06. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 5th. William Blair started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Key Stories Impacting Aveanna Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Aveanna Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi?million?dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. SEC Filing

Insiders still retain meaningful stakes — despite the sales, CEO Jeff Shaner, CFO Matthew Buckhalter and other insiders continue to hold multi?million?dollar positions, which may signal ongoing alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short?selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Short Interest

Reported short interest data shows zero shares (likely a data/reporting anomaly), so there’s no clear short?selling pressure indicated by that statistic. Neutral Sentiment: Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.)

Today’s trading volume was well below the recent average, which can amplify price moves when large block trades or news hit the tape. (Context from recent price/volume data.) Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. CEO Sales SEC Filing

Large, concentrated insider selling across Feb. 17–19: CEO Jeff Shaner sold roughly 461,900 shares across the three days (totaling about $3.4M), other executives including an additional director and senior officers sold substantial blocks, and cumulative insider disposals during the period totalled in the high hundreds of thousands of shares — a clear negative catalyst that likely pushed the stock down. See CEO filings. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Other Insider Filings

Multiple additional executive/director sales (CFO, CAO, and other insiders sold across the same dates), including material dispositions by Edwin C. Reisz and Patrick A. Cunningham, reinforcing a market interpretation that insiders are taking profits or reducing exposure at current levels. Example filings here. Negative Sentiment: Coverage/analysis noting the drop: independent commentary flagged the same insider selling as the primary reason for a recent ~5.7% pullback, reinforcing market attention on the sales. AAII Article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 88,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

